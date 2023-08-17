'THESE DOCTORS WARNED OF THE DEADLY COVID KILLER SHOT!

THESE BRAVE WORLDWIDE DOCTORS WARNED HUMANITY OF THE DEADLY COVID SHOT IN THE LAST FEW YEARS. THEIR LIVES HAVE BEEN THREATENED AND SOME DOCTORS HAVE BEEN SUICIDED BOTH PAST AND PRESENT FOR TELLING THE TRUTH. SATANS NEW WORLD ORDER IS TAKING OVER THE WORLD RIGHT NOW. THIS IS CLEARLY EVIDENT WITH THE THREAT OD NEW AND MORE DEADLY VACCINES NOW BEING INTRODUCED. NOTHING TO SEE HER AS FAR AS THE CIA MOCKINGBIRD BOUGHT OFF MEDIA IS CONCERNED. IT WILL BE A COLD DAY IN HELL WHEN THEY TELL THE COMPLETE TRUTH. WHEN THE PEOPLE CRY PEACE AND SAFETY THEN SUDDEN DESTRUCTION HITS. IT'S TIME TO REPENT SO YOU CAN BE SAVED FROM THE FIRES OF HELL WHEN YOU DRAW YOUR LAST BREATH...WAKEUP!