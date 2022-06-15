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1 KINGS 8 V. 46-60 REPENTANCE - Forgiveness Awaits All Who Turn To God In Repentance.
A sign on an empty lot announces a new business is COMING SOON! Week after week, workers make progress clearing the land, digging footings, pouring the foundation, and erecting walls. Construction crews are busy working with concrete, steel, wood, roofing, plumbing, wiring, glass, and finally, furnishings. The sign out front changes from COMING SOON! to GRAND OPENING! with a date posted. On that day, city officials, the owners, investors, builders, and new employees gather for the ceremony. Oversized scissors are used to cut a wide ribbon, and all the people cheer.