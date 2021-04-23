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Full Interview - President Donald Trump Talks To Lara Trump About China, Biden, 2024 & More
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537 views • April 23, 2021
Marsh 31st, 2021 : https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/03/31/heres-the-trump-interview-facebook-banned-lara-trump-interviews-president-donald-j-trump/
Here’s The Trump Interview Facebook Banned – Lara Trump Interviews President Donald J Trump
Facebook and Instagram have banned all sharing of President Trump (or his surrogates that speak on his behalf) from their platform. Here is the interview that precipitated their action.
Here’s The Trump Interview Facebook Banned – Lara Trump Interviews President Donald J Trump
Facebook and Instagram have banned all sharing of President Trump (or his surrogates that speak on his behalf) from their platform. Here is the interview that precipitated their action.
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