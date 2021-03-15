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UNDERCOVER COP TRIES TO MURDER PROTESTOR
Stalag 357
Stalag 357
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122 views • March 15, 2021
15/03/21 NPAS/G-POLA GANG STALKING INTIMIDATOR WAKES ME UP EARLY MORNING UNDER THE RADAR UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7344.

https://www.brighteon.com/a698f863-02c0-46bc-9dd3-f5e2d8c85812
THE COLD WAR

All Police are terrorists

Terrorism: ~
The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.

NPAS INTIMIDATORS
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/3gZrguF

NORTHUMBRIA POLCE , NPAS BEEN USING THIS WEAPONS SYSTEM AGAINST MY SELF FOR 15 YEARS
https://rumble.com/ve6sld-microwave-harassment-psychotronic-weapons-exposed.html


COVID-19 Bioweapon,
5G Energy Weapon,
Chemtrail Chemical Weapon
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=9709

This is the Cold War
https://www.brighteon.com/a698f863-02c0-46bc-9dd3-f5e2d8c85812

SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARS
stopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdf

PLEASE SEE THIS UPLOAD GANG STALKING NORTHUMBRIAN POLICE NPAS STYLE
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/Oa61U8q


An act only has force of law with the consent of the governed . Claim of Right 1689

(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)

The "good/bad cop" question can be disposed of decisively. We need only consider the following:
1 Every cop has agreed to enforce laws; as part of his job all of them.
2 Many of the laws are manifestly unjust, or even cruel or wicked.
3 Therefore every cop has agreed to act as an enforcer of laws that are manifestly unjust, or even cruel and wicked
There are no good cops.

-Dr. Robert Higgs


The Gulag Archipelago:
I found this Blue cap NKVD Communist Joo police arrested and murdered over 60,000,000 civilians under these sections.

The sections/articles were published in a popular magazine decades after the atrocities that were carried out.

"Article 136: The interrogator does not have the right to extract testimony or a confession from the accused by means of compulsion or threats. "

"Article 111: The interrogator is obliged to establish clearly all the relevant facts, both those tending toward acquittal and any that might lesson the accused measure of guilt."

"Article 139: The accused has the right to set forth his testimony in his own hand and to demand the right to to make corrections in the deposition written by the interrogator

(Those familiar with our atmosphere of suspicion why it was impossible to ask for the code in a peoples court or in the District Executive Committee. Your interest in the code would be an extraordinary phenomenon : you must be either being prepared to commit a crime or be trying to cover your tracks)

NPAS INTIMIDATION
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/3gZrguF

POLICE HARASSMENT
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/YuqQ2Np
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