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And there were Giants then | Hugh Newman
Fearless Nation
Fearless Nation
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87 views • December 09, 2021
-----CHAPTERS-----------------------------------
0:00 Intro
0:34 Earth's energy grids
4:00 Crop Circles
8:10 Credibility of the Giant story
18:56 Gigantopithecus
20:08 Anatomical differences
21:14 Tall individuals, or a lost race?
25:17 Denisovan giants and the Dragon man
26:52 Tall Native Americans
27:48 NBA and Human Growth Hormone
31:17 The Smithsonian Conspiracy
35:30 Where are the skeletons?
38:14 Giants of Ancient Britain
42:10 Why should we care?
44:32 Giants and Geomancy
45:57 Giants and Stonehenge
48:40 Why no recent giant finds?
50:40 Where are the photos?
53:38 Aztec codices
55:54 Early colonial explorers
56:38 Atlantean race of Giants
1:05:10 Biblical Giants & Nephilim
1:09:53 Megaliths
Source: GrahamHancockDotCom

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Keywords
educationgeomancyhistoryatlantisgiantsnephilimgraham hancockaztecarcheologysmithsoniancrop circlesmegalithshugh newmangigantopithecusdenisovangiants of ancient britaingiants and stonehenge
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