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The Fig, The Seeds, & The VACCINES - [Strong Content Please HEED & Be Warned!!]
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2902 views • November 15, 2021
PLEASE READ THE [COMMENT] AT THE END OF THE DESCRIPTION. Please may you consider what is said. Thank you.
Correction of Date: Have seen the undead since JUNE or JULY 2010, not 2020.
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Very strong prophecy of the harm of the COVID-19 vaccination program taking place worldwide. PLEASE BE WARNED, GOD SAID NOT TO TAKE THIS. When the Lord repeats one thing it's usually because we aren't listening. Many are taking it in secret or outright refusing to listen to wisdom. God showed so much DEATH til Death Himself appeared in these dreams- he took many bodies to himself and endless numbers of them were children of all ages. This is painful to see and share. Also: Please listen to the CONTENT of these postings only, let your focus be how you can connect with God to save others from this harm, or to change your own mind if you were going to be a part of it.
Full prophecy can be seen on the blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/03/06/the-fig-the-seeds-and-the-vaccines-march-6-2021/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/29/survival-of-the-fittest-december-22-23-2020/
THE DOGS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/11/5982/
DO NOT TAKE THE VACCINES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/27/10696/
VACCINES, AUSTRALIA & NZ- THE DANGERS OF IDOLATRY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/11/06/scorched-earth-australia-new-zealand-nov-6-2021/
VACCINES, DEMONS, DOMESTIC TERRORISM & MORE: https://rumble.com/voxc6l
FORCED VACCINES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/30/forced-vaccines-aliens-april-11-2020/
VACCINE PLAYLISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKou17AItNxoFR4BfvDyb-MF
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/S32BtWJZwJNm/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0ebcad61-4eab-4b89-9aba-7b1c1b22dba8?index=1
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
----------------------------------------------------------------
[COMMENT]
Recorded 03/17/2021. Usually the only comment I make is on video quality. However God has been strongly pointing out many matters. He says the focus must be Him. Our eyes, our ears, our hearts MUST cleave to the Lord Jesus Christ and strange though it may seem, these heavy prophecies are INTENDED BY HIM to make people become sober, repent and turn to Him. Please don't regard anything except God, it's making the Lord not happy. Please. There's a difference between the heartfelt encouragements and prayerful exhortation given to me by many who pass here- that really refreshes me and is welcome. But many are "regarding man", looking at immaterial things about me and God keeps saying to me: "Do you see what I mean? Do you see?" God says it is the FASCINATION America has with PROPHECY that has corrupted so many of her messengers! Even those who were once true- IMMATERIAL FOCUS ON THE VESSEL AND PRAISE OF MEN has corrupted so many once-true servants of God, they have become nothing but performing jesters for the crowd. May God bless each one who comes here for God and God alone. Amen.
Correction of Date: Have seen the undead since JUNE or JULY 2010, not 2020.
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Very strong prophecy of the harm of the COVID-19 vaccination program taking place worldwide. PLEASE BE WARNED, GOD SAID NOT TO TAKE THIS. When the Lord repeats one thing it's usually because we aren't listening. Many are taking it in secret or outright refusing to listen to wisdom. God showed so much DEATH til Death Himself appeared in these dreams- he took many bodies to himself and endless numbers of them were children of all ages. This is painful to see and share. Also: Please listen to the CONTENT of these postings only, let your focus be how you can connect with God to save others from this harm, or to change your own mind if you were going to be a part of it.
Full prophecy can be seen on the blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/03/06/the-fig-the-seeds-and-the-vaccines-march-6-2021/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/29/survival-of-the-fittest-december-22-23-2020/
THE DOGS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/11/5982/
DO NOT TAKE THE VACCINES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/27/10696/
VACCINES, AUSTRALIA & NZ- THE DANGERS OF IDOLATRY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/11/06/scorched-earth-australia-new-zealand-nov-6-2021/
VACCINES, DEMONS, DOMESTIC TERRORISM & MORE: https://rumble.com/voxc6l
FORCED VACCINES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/30/forced-vaccines-aliens-april-11-2020/
VACCINE PLAYLISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKou17AItNxoFR4BfvDyb-MF
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/S32BtWJZwJNm/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0ebcad61-4eab-4b89-9aba-7b1c1b22dba8?index=1
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
----------------------------------------------------------------
[COMMENT]
Recorded 03/17/2021. Usually the only comment I make is on video quality. However God has been strongly pointing out many matters. He says the focus must be Him. Our eyes, our ears, our hearts MUST cleave to the Lord Jesus Christ and strange though it may seem, these heavy prophecies are INTENDED BY HIM to make people become sober, repent and turn to Him. Please don't regard anything except God, it's making the Lord not happy. Please. There's a difference between the heartfelt encouragements and prayerful exhortation given to me by many who pass here- that really refreshes me and is welcome. But many are "regarding man", looking at immaterial things about me and God keeps saying to me: "Do you see what I mean? Do you see?" God says it is the FASCINATION America has with PROPHECY that has corrupted so many of her messengers! Even those who were once true- IMMATERIAL FOCUS ON THE VESSEL AND PRAISE OF MEN has corrupted so many once-true servants of God, they have become nothing but performing jesters for the crowd. May God bless each one who comes here for God and God alone. Amen.
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