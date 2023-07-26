Create New Account
Vigilance Elite Shawn Ryan: Jim Caviezel on Adrenochrome Harvesting | Clip
The Global Elite Blood Harvesting and How They Extract Chemicals From Children

Jim Caviezel faced substantial backlash for boldly addressing this subject, but the tides are turning as the truth begins to emerge into the limelight.

FULL Interview:   https://youtu.be/B8qZ7QfKcjg 

#VigilanceElite #ShawnRyan #SaveTheChildren #SoundOfFreedom #JimCaviezel

human traffickingchild traffickingcartelstim ballardjim caviezelsound of freedomchild sex tradeadrenechrome empire

