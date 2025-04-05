BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WEF Scientists Creating Lab-Grown Children Designed For Sex With Pedophiles
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
506 views • 4 weeks ago

For years, the elite have been dropping hints, teasing their plans. Now, it's all out there, no more games.

They're on the cusp of brewing kids in labs, soulless, mindless shells, designed to feed the twisted, depraved cravings of the ultra-rich and global elite.

It's tied to their depopulation push, fueled by the sickness they all share: pedophilia, the glue that binds them.

How do we know? Because they're straight-up gloating about it, rubbing it in our faces. You'll be floored when you see it for yourself. And if you've got even a shred of a moral compass, it's going to light a fire in you.




Tags: WEF, Depopulation, Democide, World Economic Forum, Holywood, pedophilia, elite pedophilia, elites, globalists, MAPs, Agenda 2030, brewing kids, kids, labs, lab grown, soulless, mindless shells, ultra rich, global elite

kidspedophiliaglobalistsdepopulationagenda 2030elitesdemocideglobal eliteholywoodworld economic forummapssoullesslab grownlabselite pedophiliawefultra richbrewing kidsmindless shells
