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He Served the Longest Sentence of Any Innocent U.S. Inmate
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5 views • January 24, 2020
In this stunning 360° video, former U.S. inmate Rickey Jackson, who was wrongfully imprisoned for 40 years (including being on death row and in solitary), tells the story of his rebirth. At the time of his release, Jackson served the longest sentence of any exonerated U.S. inmate.
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