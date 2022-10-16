Deranged Manhattan Atheist congressional candidate publishes a Porn Video to promote his campaign

THIS IS SICK!!!!! A Manhattan Congressional candidate has released an online porn video starring himself as bid to highlight his “sex positive” political platform. Mike Itkis, a self-described ‘liberal independent, non-married, childless atheist,’ uploaded the porn video, titled “Bucket List Bonanza” with adult film star Nicole Sage to PornHub over the summer to showcase his “sex positive” campaign.

Itkis said he wants to legalize sex work and posting his own porn video shows his commitment to helping the industry.

Long-odds, third-party hopeful Mike Itkis — who’s expected to lose to Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler in New York’s 12th District — posted the steamy, 13-minute sex tape with adult movie star Nicole Sage.

Politicians usually want to cover up their sex tapes — but Itkis said he put it out to prove he’s truly excited about legalizing sex work.

“I’m very much an introvert,” he said. “I’m kind of a nerd who doesn’t like to be the center of attention if I can avoid it. But I thought the issues I’m trying to address are so important.”

“I wanted to have my issues talked about in some way,” he said.

Itkis’ campaign page states his background as “Not married. No kids. Not celibate. Atheist” and says he is dedicated to making sexual rights explicit by “ending adultery laws” and “decriminalizing and legalizing sex work.”

He also appears to target child support payments, writing that “men should not be required to support biological children without prior agreement.” - Gateway Pundit