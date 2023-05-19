Biden crime expert THIS phone bill may be BAD NEWS FOR JOE!

Glenn Beck
May 18, 2023
Peter Schweizer, author of ‘Red-Handed,’ is one of the leading experts on the Biden crime family. So, it’s a GREAT sign that he feels like Congress actually is ‘making progress’ in terms holding the Biden family accountable for power abuses and alleged crimes. But will those crimes ever be linked to Joe with enough evidence to incriminate the president? In this clip, Scwheizer describes to Glenn a set of phone calls — discovered thanks to Hunter's mention of phone bill — that could be HUGE in the case against Joe Biden: ‘I think this could be a potential game-changer in terms of really highlighting the role that [the president[ had.’
