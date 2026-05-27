Data Centers: Stealing Your Water, Power, and Freedom

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-Data centers consume massive electricity and water resources, straining communities, power grids, and environmental sustainability across America.
-Facilities in water-stressed regions allegedly prioritize corporate demands over residents’ electricity access, health, and essential public resources.
-Proposed FCC identification requirements for phone services raise concerns about surveillance, privacy erosion, and government monitoring expansion.
-Smartphones and AI-powered applications allegedly increase surveillance capabilities while fueling demand for environmentally costly data-center infrastructure operations.
-Communities are encouraged to organize locally, resist developments, and adopt decentralized technologies protecting privacy, energy, and water resources.
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