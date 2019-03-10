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Dr. Corsi Decodes the News 10-03-19
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17 views • October 16, 2019
Today, Craig and Arthur discuss House Democrats improper attempts to trap Trump by going direct to State Department employees only to have it end with more incriminating information about Hillary and Biden, more revelations regarding Biden family misdeeds with Communist China, US-Communist Chinese trade talks to resume, evidence Gen. Flynn's son was threatened by the Deep State, Peter Strzok demon possessed? Knife attack on police HQ in Paris, 4 officers dead.
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