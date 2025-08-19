Palantir's Dystopian AI Targets Americans

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Palantir’s dystopian tech—first tested in Gaza and now deployed across the U.S.—merges every database into one terrifying system: tracking your movements, relationships, and even predicting “threats” based on AI bias.
#AIsurveillance #Palantir #DigitalPoliceState #PrivacyBattle #BigBrotherAI #TechEthics
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport