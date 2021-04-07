9 RAPE KINGPINS TAKEN DOWN, MORE TO COME - LIGHT CANNOT BE EXTINGUISHED W/ RYAN DAWSON (2OF2)

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
Renown Journalist, Ryan Dawson, joins the program to discuss the latest with the Epstein/Maxwell case. He discusses the famous "Epstein Map" he created showing connections to powerful people around the world. It should be in every serious (if there are any in the various corrupt governments) law enforcement office dedicated to ending human trafficking. They should use it as a strategic guide illustrating who should be investigated and taken down.
You can purchase your own copy and support Ryan Dawson's investigative journalism on his website at www.ANCreport.com
See exclusive interview with Ryan Dawson on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform that has replaced Patreon)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Desolate" by Zac Nelson, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio