Jimmy Dore: PROOF UK Knew All Along Masks & Social Distancing Don’t Work (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Jimmy Dore Show at:-
https://youtu.be/CMi72RTUrB0
1 Jul 2023 #TheJimmyDoreShow
Every day it seems like a new outrage about COVID policy emerges but we hear nary a whimper from the mainstream press. Today it’s the revelation that UK authorities pushed lockdowns, mask-wearing and social distancing on the public while not bothering to follow these directives themselves – because they knew how ineffective they were.
Jimmy discusses the lack of accountability around COVID policy that we’re experiencing today and why we’re primed for something similar to happen again.
About The Jimmy Dore Show:
#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take onnews, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.
