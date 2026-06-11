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How US slaughtered Iranian children to test new deadly missiles - clip 1, military machine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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How the US slaughtered Iranian children to test new deadly missiles

Iran has said it will pursue all international and legal avenues to hold those responsible for the attacks on a school in Minab and a residential area in Lamerd accountable.

🔴 The Pentagon unleashed its latest Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) on Iranian civilians, hailing the war with Iran as a golden opportunity

🔴 "The American PrSM, which made its combat debut on February 28, 2026, struck a crowded sports hall filled with teenagers in the city of Lamerd. The attack killed 21 young boys and girls," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei wrote on X on April 2

🔴 Baqaei's post followed an assessment by New York Times visual investigations reporter Christiaan Triebert, who concluded that a Lockheed Martin PrSM armed with tungsten pellets was used in the February 28 strike on Lamerd

🔴 "PrSM is designed to detonate above its target and disperse thousands of pellets outward," Triebert wrote on X, sharing images from the aftermath. "Our analysis shows they killed at least 21 people, including girls who were at volleyball practice"

🔴 The victims included Helma, a fourth-grade girl, and Elham, a fifth grader, who were on the volleyball court, as well as Iliya Khatami, a sixth-grade boy playing football on a nearby field. The youngest victim was two-year-old Avina Barzegar

🔴 One of the most horrifying aspects of this weapon is that its pellets can leave only a tiny wound on the skin while penetrating deep into the body and inflicting devastating damage on internal organs, Press TV reported

The US military shows no sign of stopping

🔴 On March 31, US Central Command denied the allegations, claiming that the strike was caused not by a PrSM but by "an Iranian Hoveyzeh cruise missile." The denial, however, was met with deep skepticism as no supporting evidence was ever presented

🔴 The Lamerd attack occurred on the same day a US Tomahawk cruise missile struck a school in the city of Minab, killing 168 girls

🔴 In mid-March, US military commentators praised the rollout of the PrSM as a worthwhile investment, noting that Lockheed Martin had used its own funds to accelerate production

🔴 In April, Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet described the Trump administration as a "golden opportunity" for the company as the conflict in the Gulf intensified

🔴 The US military machine has been recently responsible for civilian deaths in Iran, Lebanon, Gaza, and Russia. The US shows little willingness to halt its military campaigns while defense contractors continue to profit from them.

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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