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Talmud is an anti-Christian evil book..... USA soldiers are fighting and dying for the synagouge of satan
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
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👀👀 Talmud is an anti-Christian evil book..... USA soldiers are fighting and dying for the synagouge of satan Christ hating fake jews who are not GOD chosen people ....... Revelation 3:9 I will make those who are of the synagogue of Satan, who claim to be Jews though they are not, but are liars—I will make them come and fall down at your feet and acknowledge that I have loved you.............   Revelation 2:9 I know your afflictions and your poverty—yet you are rich! I know about the slander of those who say they are Jews and are not, but are a synagogue of Satan..... these satanic child killing, land stealing impostors are not God chosen people ...

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talmudof satanis an anti-christian evil bookusa soldiers are fighting anddying forthe synagouge
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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