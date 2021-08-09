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Three November Movement
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90 views • August 09, 2021
The Three November Movement IS a movement because it IS moving and cannot be stopped no matter what. Even if they take out the movers and shakers at the front, they will be replaced by the ones immediately behind them. And there is no end to the people who are involved or want to be involved. Let’s roll with guests Richard V. Battle, Gordan Videll and Dr. Kendra Becker Musante.
Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye
https://richardbattle.com/
https://attorneynewlondonct.com/
https://www.fwcct.com/
Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye
https://richardbattle.com/
https://attorneynewlondonct.com/
https://www.fwcct.com/
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