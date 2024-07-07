BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚨Jackson Hinkle - at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant on the FRONT LINE of the Ukraine War - Zelensky & Biden want a NUCLEAR DISASTER!
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1261 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
65 views • 10 months ago

🚨🇷🇺 My FULL VIDEO from the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant on the FRONT LINE of the Ukraine War.

Zelensky & Biden want a NUCLEAR DISASTER!

Adding from today:

Ukraine has lost more than half of its electricity production capacity, and in winter there may not be enough electricity even for water supply and heating, writes the Kyiv Post.

In response to a request from the Kyiv Post, the general director of Ukrenergo refused to name the figure for energy consumption last winter, and what can be expected in the coming winter, calling it confidential information.

Damage to Ukraine's transmission system and substations also impacted the country's ability to transmit and distribute electricity.

In the worst case scenario, there may not be enough electricity to power heating and water supply systems this coming winter, the publication writes.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy