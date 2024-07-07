🚨🇷🇺 My FULL VIDEO from the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant on the FRONT LINE of the Ukraine War.

Zelensky & Biden want a NUCLEAR DISASTER!

Adding from today:

Ukraine has lost more than half of its electricity production capacity, and in winter there may not be enough electricity even for water supply and heating, writes the Kyiv Post.

In response to a request from the Kyiv Post, the general director of Ukrenergo refused to name the figure for energy consumption last winter, and what can be expected in the coming winter, calling it confidential information.

Damage to Ukraine's transmission system and substations also impacted the country's ability to transmit and distribute electricity.

In the worst case scenario, there may not be enough electricity to power heating and water supply systems this coming winter, the publication writes.