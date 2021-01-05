US Military Intelligence Whistleblower Jeffrey Prather: The Real Reason Why the 'Blackhats' Bombed Nashville on Christmas Day

I saw and listened to Retired US Military Intelligence and Whistleblower Jeffrey Prather on the Health Ranger Report with Mike Adams last week and what he was saying about the Nashville Bombing made a lot of sense to me. I have covered the Nashville bombing False Flag/Hoax since it happened on Christmas Day and my main two main question's have been A) what caused it - because I know it was not caused by a RV blowing-up (they used that one in Oklahoma already) and B) What was the reason for it? After listening to Jeffrey Prather for one hour and then listening to his podcast for another hour I believe that I found my answers to both questions and I want to share them with you as I break down Prather's investigative report and share my thoughts on it as I give you a slideshow presention on The Truth Behind the Nashville Christmas Day Bombing.For more information please visit Jeffrey Prather's blog and podcast's at this link.In the times of Internet Censorship here are my Social Media Accounts that I use for spreading the Real Uncensored Truth (hopefully). BTW... My Twitter and two YouTube channels are heavily censored and shadow banned. Mark @GlobalAgendaGlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)GlobalAgenda II (YouTube)Flote.app