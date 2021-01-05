© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Military Intelligence Whistleblower Jeffrey Prather: The Real Reason Why the 'Blackhats' Bombed Nashville on Christmas Day
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
472 views • January 05, 2021
I saw and listened to Retired US Military Intelligence and Whistleblower Jeffrey Prather on the Health Ranger Report with Mike Adams last week and what he was saying about the Nashville Bombing made a lot of sense to me. I have covered the Nashville bombing False Flag/Hoax since it happened on Christmas Day and my main two main question's have been A) what caused it - because I know it was not caused by a RV blowing-up (they used that one in Oklahoma already) and B) What was the reason for it? After listening to Jeffrey Prather for one hour and then listening to his podcast for another hour I believe that I found my answers to both questions and I want to share them with you as I break down Prather's investigative report and share my thoughts on it as I give you a slideshow presention on The Truth Behind the Nashville Christmas Day Bombing.
For more information please visit Jeffrey Prather's blog and podcast's at this link.
https://jeffreyprather.com/
In the times of Internet Censorship here are my Social Media Accounts that I use for spreading the Real Uncensored Truth (hopefully). BTW... My Twitter and two YouTube channels are heavily censored and shadow banned. Mark @GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
For more information please visit Jeffrey Prather's blog and podcast's at this link.
https://jeffreyprather.com/
In the times of Internet Censorship here are my Social Media Accounts that I use for spreading the Real Uncensored Truth (hopefully). BTW... My Twitter and two YouTube channels are heavily censored and shadow banned. Mark @GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.