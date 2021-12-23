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** NANO SCIENCE – EXOTIC VACCINE/BIOWEAPON TECHNOLOGY INTERFACING WITH HUMAN NEUROLOGY ** – InfoWars/Jones/Adams – 23/Dec/2021
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643 views • December 23, 2021
** Harvard scientist Dr. Charles Lieber, nanowires, DoD, CCP, Wuhan, covid, 5G, carbon nanotubes (CNT), military vaccines, SpFN Spike Ferritin Nanoparticles and more
- Natural News, Mike Adams – 22/Dec/2021
- Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-22-harvard-scientist-dr-charles-lieber-nanowires-dod-ccp-wuhan-covid-5g-vaccine-bioweapons.html#
-- File all this under “true conspiracies.” See the two podcasts below for even more details on this breaking story. I went on the Alex Jones Show today for 5 segments to discuss this in more detail. Those segments will be posted below as they are available via Brighteon.
You need to listen to at least the Part 1 Situation Update podcast below to get up to speed (about 45 min) in order to get the full background on this story.
The quick summary summary of the story is that Harvard scientist Dr. Charles Lieber was convicted yesterday on all six counts after lying to authorities about receiving millions of dollars from communist China as he shared his groundbreaking technology with a Wuhan technology institute. (See RT.com) Also arrested were two Chinese nationals, one was a female “academic” who was also a lieutenant in the People’s Liberation Army, and another person caught trying to smuggle biological weapons out of Boston’s Logan airport (MERS and SARS strains).
Dr. Lieber is a genius-level scientist who specializes in exotic nanowire technology and how it interfaces with human neurology and biology. Some of his actual patent titles and numbers:
Nanomesh, neurology interface control systems, “radial addressing” of nanowires
Patent from Dr. Lieber:
9,252,214 Apparatus, method and computer program product providing radial addressing of nanowires
This allows for embedded AI systems to control nano-mesh lattices that interface with human neurology to both monitor and control human beings. This technology was being transferred to China.
Speculation is that nano-mesh lattices could be inserted into vaccines and once injected, they would self-assemble into neuralink-like computational interface systems that read and control human neurology.
This technology would essentially allow Mark Zuckerberg to project his “Meta” universe into your brain without using goggles. It’s a full-matrix scenario, where these nanowire / embedded computational systems could eventually read your own private thoughts (inner dialog) and surveil the most private thing you have — your mind.
This tech represents transhumanism and the “borgification” of humanity. It is the end game of total enslavement and mind control at the neurological level. It can be inserted into your body using hypodermic needles that are falsely labeled “vaccines.” (This does not mean that all vaccine injections are nanowire payloads, just that nanowire payloads can be inserted into such needles due to their nano-scale size.)
- 9,029,836 Controlled synthesis of monolithically-integrated graphene structure
10,369,255 Scaffolds comprising nanoelectronic components for cells, tissues, and other applications
- 9,595,685 Nanoscale wires, nanoscale wire FET devices, and nanotube-electronic hybrid devices for sensing and other applications
- 9,457,128 Scaffolds comprising nanoelectronic components for cells, tissues, and other applications
- 9,252,214 Apparatus, method and computer program product providing radial addressing of nanowires
** Hacking the Brain with Nanoparticles
- Forbidden Knowledge, Alexandra Bruce – 06/Jun/2021
- Article: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/hacking-the-brain-with-nanoparticles/
-- I’m probably not the only one who’s thought this rush to inject at least 70% of the human population with “manipulative magnetic nano-medicine” and “super paramagnetic nanoparticles” smacks of an alien agenda.
Implants and tracking devices have been recurring themes of the Alien Abduction Scenario since the 1961 Betty and Barney Hill case. Who knows, maybe the horrible truth will be part of the Big Reveal later this month, as part of the Director of National Intelligence report on UFOs.
-- Cont'd --
- Natural News, Mike Adams – 22/Dec/2021
- Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-22-harvard-scientist-dr-charles-lieber-nanowires-dod-ccp-wuhan-covid-5g-vaccine-bioweapons.html#
-- File all this under “true conspiracies.” See the two podcasts below for even more details on this breaking story. I went on the Alex Jones Show today for 5 segments to discuss this in more detail. Those segments will be posted below as they are available via Brighteon.
You need to listen to at least the Part 1 Situation Update podcast below to get up to speed (about 45 min) in order to get the full background on this story.
The quick summary summary of the story is that Harvard scientist Dr. Charles Lieber was convicted yesterday on all six counts after lying to authorities about receiving millions of dollars from communist China as he shared his groundbreaking technology with a Wuhan technology institute. (See RT.com) Also arrested were two Chinese nationals, one was a female “academic” who was also a lieutenant in the People’s Liberation Army, and another person caught trying to smuggle biological weapons out of Boston’s Logan airport (MERS and SARS strains).
Dr. Lieber is a genius-level scientist who specializes in exotic nanowire technology and how it interfaces with human neurology and biology. Some of his actual patent titles and numbers:
Nanomesh, neurology interface control systems, “radial addressing” of nanowires
Patent from Dr. Lieber:
9,252,214 Apparatus, method and computer program product providing radial addressing of nanowires
This allows for embedded AI systems to control nano-mesh lattices that interface with human neurology to both monitor and control human beings. This technology was being transferred to China.
Speculation is that nano-mesh lattices could be inserted into vaccines and once injected, they would self-assemble into neuralink-like computational interface systems that read and control human neurology.
This technology would essentially allow Mark Zuckerberg to project his “Meta” universe into your brain without using goggles. It’s a full-matrix scenario, where these nanowire / embedded computational systems could eventually read your own private thoughts (inner dialog) and surveil the most private thing you have — your mind.
This tech represents transhumanism and the “borgification” of humanity. It is the end game of total enslavement and mind control at the neurological level. It can be inserted into your body using hypodermic needles that are falsely labeled “vaccines.” (This does not mean that all vaccine injections are nanowire payloads, just that nanowire payloads can be inserted into such needles due to their nano-scale size.)
- 9,029,836 Controlled synthesis of monolithically-integrated graphene structure
10,369,255 Scaffolds comprising nanoelectronic components for cells, tissues, and other applications
- 9,595,685 Nanoscale wires, nanoscale wire FET devices, and nanotube-electronic hybrid devices for sensing and other applications
- 9,457,128 Scaffolds comprising nanoelectronic components for cells, tissues, and other applications
- 9,252,214 Apparatus, method and computer program product providing radial addressing of nanowires
** Hacking the Brain with Nanoparticles
- Forbidden Knowledge, Alexandra Bruce – 06/Jun/2021
- Article: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/hacking-the-brain-with-nanoparticles/
-- I’m probably not the only one who’s thought this rush to inject at least 70% of the human population with “manipulative magnetic nano-medicine” and “super paramagnetic nanoparticles” smacks of an alien agenda.
Implants and tracking devices have been recurring themes of the Alien Abduction Scenario since the 1961 Betty and Barney Hill case. Who knows, maybe the horrible truth will be part of the Big Reveal later this month, as part of the Director of National Intelligence report on UFOs.
-- Cont'd --
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