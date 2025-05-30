Musk shows up with a BLACK EYE, blames it on his 5-year-old - part 2

Musk shows up with a BLACK EYE — blames it on his 5-year-old

💬 “I was just horsing around with Little X, and I said, ‘Go ahead, punch me in the face,’ and he did,” said former government employee and billionaire Elon Musk.

💬 “It turns out even a five-year-old punching you in the face ..” he began before trailing off.