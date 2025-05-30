Musk shows up with a BLACK EYE, blames it on his 5-year-old - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Musk shows up with a BLACK EYE — blames it on his 5-year-old
💬 “I was just horsing around with Little X, and I said, ‘Go ahead, punch me in the face,’ and he did,” said former government employee and billionaire Elon Musk.
💬 “It turns out even a five-year-old punching you in the face ..” he began before trailing off.