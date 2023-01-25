Jude's Spiritual Laws - Part 1 of 3

At 9:00 Judy Carroll describes how, around 1982, her Grey E.T.s told her to learn Tai Chi. She didn’t even know what it was.



12:00 Reike provides her with spiritual protection.

14:00 Judy’s advice on conspiracy theories is that some have a grain of truth but it lowers your frequency to go down those rabbit holes. She advises against it.

21:00 Brian asks for advice on his own bi-location practice.

52:00 Brian asks if a DNA test would reveal if a person has alien DNA. Judy says she doesn’t know enough about DNA but she does answer that hybrids she knows refuse to provide a DNA test, in order to protect themselves from persecution so therefore, her answer is, “Yes”.

Judy Carroll's website and YouTube channel are

