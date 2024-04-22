NEVER STOP JUDGING!

Sunday Morning Live 21 April 2024





I share a humorous story of succumbing to carrot cake temptation while striving to avoid sugar, emphasizing the balance between willpower and occasional indulgence. The conversation covers food struggles, nutritional insights, and philosophical reflections. We touch on sugar substitutes, spinach myths, dating dynamics, and women's societal expectations. Delving into relationship complexities, divorce impacts, and attraction dynamics, we critique societal norms and discuss forgiveness, moral judgment, and accountability's significance.





https://fdrpodcasts.com/5476

