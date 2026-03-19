Harold Roesnthal interview part 1.

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In 1976 Walter White, editor of a Christian magazine interviewed then Senator Jacob Javits of New York assistant Harold Rosenthal. Every Christian and people of the world need to hear this deception and war waged against humanity. It's read by AI so its not great in parts. But bare with it. This man was killed a short time after this because he said too much.