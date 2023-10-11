Create New Account
[Oct 25, 2017] TFR - 110 - Revolutionary Radio with Brian Godawa: Two Heretics Discuss End Times - Part 3
Rob Skiba
This is Part 3 in a series I’ve been doing with Brian Godawa, wherein we discuss the so-called End Times from two totally different perspectives: Brian arguing in favor of a Preterist view and I argued from a Futurist view. In this broadcast we began to do a breakdown of the book of Revelation.


