The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. You Beautiful Christian Nationalist........

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pretty cool that followers of Christ (Christians) are the new Public Enemy #1.
Is it possible that the best way to combat the liberal rhetoric is to embrace this concept? Think about it and Let's Rock!
Featured artists
X-Sinner
Crystavox
Disciple
Get their music at the links below:
The Hot Ticket
Sat
Sep 7 3:30 PM
GraceFest: Skillet, KB, Seph Schlueter, Roman Collins & bodie
Palmdale Amphitheatre - Palmdale, CA
Get Tickets
Fri
Sep 13TBD
Uprise Fesitval: Skillet, Switchfoot, Danny Gokey & Lecrae - 2 Day Pass
Shippensburg Fairgrounds - Shippensburg, PA
Get Tickets
Support the show & Get the tunes that you hear on the show and swag that show that you rock for the King!
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub
It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!
Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!
Donate here:
It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam".
Catch The Rock Almighty M-F 6am EST on Rumble and US Sports Radio
https://rumble.com/c/TheRockAlmighty