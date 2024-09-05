The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. You Beautiful Christian Nationalist........

Pretty cool that followers of Christ (Christians) are the new Public Enemy #1.

Is it possible that the best way to combat the liberal rhetoric is to embrace this concept? Think about it and Let's Rock!





Featured artists

X-Sinner

Crystavox

Disciple

Get their music at the links below:





The Hot Ticket

Sat

Sep 7 3:30 PM

GraceFest: Skillet, KB, Seph Schlueter, Roman Collins & bodie

Palmdale Amphitheatre - Palmdale, CA

Get Tickets

https://bit.ly/TRAHotTicket

Fri

Sep 13TBD

Uprise Fesitval: Skillet, Switchfoot, Danny Gokey & Lecrae - 2 Day Pass

Shippensburg Fairgrounds - Shippensburg, PA

Get Tickets

https://bit.ly/TRAHotTicket





Support the show & Get the tunes that you hear on the show and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam".





Catch The Rock Almighty M-F 6am EST on Rumble and US Sports Radio

https://rumble.com/c/TheRockAlmighty

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadioToday0824