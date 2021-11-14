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Transhuman Babies [In-Depth Analysis and Deep Dive]
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2328 views • November 14, 2021
Transhuman Babies [In-Depth Analysis and Deep Dive]
Vax Babies - Are Not Like Other Children (Are We Looking at Human 2.0?)
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/%F0%9F%94%B4%E2%98%A3%F0%9F%94%B4%28Must-See!%29-The-Truth-about-Vax-Babies---Are-Not-Like-Other-Children-%28Are-We-Looking-at-Human-2.0%29:a
Hybrid Transhuman Black-eyed Babies “Pandemic Babies”
https://thebiblefiles.com/2021/10/01/hybrid-transhuman-black-eyed-babies-pandemic-babies/
COVID 666 VACCINES: BLACK EYED BABIES: ANOTHER MRNA LUCIFERASE GRAPHENE PANDEMIC BABY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7vNhPGCWw1n6/
BLACK-EYED BABIES (PANDEMIC BABIES)
https://thirdexodus.media/thewatchers/index.php/articles/plagues/1251-black-eyed-babies-pandemic-babies
Black Eyed Babies From Covid Vaccination Era!! A new born with a tooth? Holding their head up from day one? Crawling in two weeks? Walking in 3 months? And those big black eyes?
https://www.ournewearthnews.com/2021/10/02/black-eyed-babies-from-covid-vaccination-era-a-new-born-with-a-tooth-holding-their-head-up-from-day-one-crawling-in-two-weeks-walking-in-3-months-and-those-big-black-eyes/
A New Hybrid Is Born? 70 Million Black-Eyed Covid Babies Born
https://www.ournewearthnews.com/2021/10/06/a-new-hybrid-is-born-70-million-black-eyed-covid-babies-born-every-year-latest-reasonable-estimate-covid-plandemic-suddenly-changing-human-mating-rituals-and-reproduction-after-millions-of-ye/
Videos of the first babies being born after 9 months since the vaccination campaign began in December are appearing.
Especially in the UK and the US.
Vax Babies - Are Not Like Other Children (Are We Looking at Human 2.0?)
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/%F0%9F%94%B4%E2%98%A3%F0%9F%94%B4%28Must-See!%29-The-Truth-about-Vax-Babies---Are-Not-Like-Other-Children-%28Are-We-Looking-at-Human-2.0%29:a
Hybrid Transhuman Black-eyed Babies “Pandemic Babies”
https://thebiblefiles.com/2021/10/01/hybrid-transhuman-black-eyed-babies-pandemic-babies/
COVID 666 VACCINES: BLACK EYED BABIES: ANOTHER MRNA LUCIFERASE GRAPHENE PANDEMIC BABY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7vNhPGCWw1n6/
BLACK-EYED BABIES (PANDEMIC BABIES)
https://thirdexodus.media/thewatchers/index.php/articles/plagues/1251-black-eyed-babies-pandemic-babies
Black Eyed Babies From Covid Vaccination Era!! A new born with a tooth? Holding their head up from day one? Crawling in two weeks? Walking in 3 months? And those big black eyes?
https://www.ournewearthnews.com/2021/10/02/black-eyed-babies-from-covid-vaccination-era-a-new-born-with-a-tooth-holding-their-head-up-from-day-one-crawling-in-two-weeks-walking-in-3-months-and-those-big-black-eyes/
A New Hybrid Is Born? 70 Million Black-Eyed Covid Babies Born
https://www.ournewearthnews.com/2021/10/06/a-new-hybrid-is-born-70-million-black-eyed-covid-babies-born-every-year-latest-reasonable-estimate-covid-plandemic-suddenly-changing-human-mating-rituals-and-reproduction-after-millions-of-ye/
Videos of the first babies being born after 9 months since the vaccination campaign began in December are appearing.
Especially in the UK and the US.
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