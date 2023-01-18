Portais dimensionais - CERN

Olá!
Estou compartilhando sobre o assunto do CERN ser um portal.
Fontes utilizadas:
* LHC Acelerador de Partículas | O que Ninguém te Contou I Canal Fim dos Tempos Brasil I Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Slsih3QVZ0E
* It's Supernatural com Sid Roth I O Retorno Dos Anjos Caídos - os portais dimensionais I Canal SanderS777 I Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5jjg1n9UTqM
Meus canais 🔻
📍 https://www.bitchute.com/observacoesdaluna
📍 https://www.brighteon.com/channels/observacoesdaluna
📍 https://rumble.com/c/observacoesdaluna
📍 https://www.youtube.com/@observacoesdaluna
Até o próximo vídeo!
Obrigada 🤗🙌🏻💕
