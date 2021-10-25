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Winter of Death is COMING! Bible Revelation Pale Horse with it HADES, HELL!
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712 views • October 25, 2021
This brave souls tells it like it really is. Covid-19 vaccines for a virus that doesn't even exist and now booster shots. Big pharma CEO's or Criminal Enterprise Operators are totally out of control reaping enormous profits from killing millions, soon billions. They will all be judged by God in the end. The end is near. Soon the anti-Christ makes his worldwide appearance in 2022...by 2029, the world comes to an end.
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