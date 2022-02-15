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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 02-14-2022
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82 views • February 15, 2022
Finally there are people, even here in New Mexico who are realizing the so called "woke" culture is leading you down the primrose plath of oblivian....and staying far away from realiism. You cannot live your lives that way, and you must try to research research research all you can when you hear something you know in your common sense is wrong. Otherwize, you will be led wrong.
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