Graphene on toast, anyone? | Rice University scientists create patterned graphene onto food, paper, cloth, cardboard

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The Rice lab of chemist James Tour, which once turned Girl Scout cookies into graphene, is investigating ways to write graphene patterns onto food and other materials with a laser.
The process is an extension of the Tour lab's contention that anything with the proper carbon content can be turned into graphene. In recent years, the lab has developed and expanded upon its method to make graphene foam by using a commercial laser to transform the top layer of an inexpensive polymer film.
This was back in February 2018, I am sure they have perfected the techniques by now and may explain all the magnetic food...
https://news.rice.edu/2018/02/13/graphene-on-toast-anyone/