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The Truth May Scare You
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417 views • July 23, 2020
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“NOTWITHSTANDING THE PROVISIONS OF SECTIONS 106 AND 106A, THE FAIR USE OF A COPYRIGHTED WORK, INCLUDING SUCH USE BY REPRODUCTION IN COPIES OR PHONORECORDS OR BY ANY OTHER MEANS SPECIFIED BY THAT SECTION, FOR PURPOSES SUCH AS CRITICISM, COMMENT, NEWS REPORTING, TEACHING (INCLUDING MULTIPLE COPIES FOR CLASSROOM USE), SCHOLARSHIP, OR RESEARCH, IS NOT AN INFRINGEMENT OF COPYRIGHT.”
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Music in this video
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Song
Spawn - Brand X Trailer Music
Artist
Brand X Music
Album
Vol 09
Licensed to YouTube by
Audiomachine (on behalf of Brand X Trailer Music (Brand X Music)); BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., and 18 Music Rights Societies
Song
An Epic Age
Artist
Imperativa
Album
Trailerhead
Licensed to YouTube by
HAAWK for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Imperativa Records); ASCAP, LatinAutor, UMPI, HAAWK Publishing, and 20 Music Rights Societies
Song
LastStand
Artist
Music Candy
Album
The Big Screen MC8144
Licensed to YouTube by
HAAWK for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Music Candy); HAAWK Publishing, AdShare (Publishing), and 4 Music Rights Societies
Song
IDK
Artist
Lil Wayne
Licensed to YouTube by
Create Music Group, Inc.; UMPG Publishing, and 6 Music Rights Societies
Song
Run the World (Girls) (Homecoming Live)
Artist
Beyoncé
Licensed to YouTube by
SME (on behalf of Columbia); LatinAutor, Sony ATV Publishing, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, BMG Rights Management (US), LLC, EMI Music Publishing, LatinAutor - PeerMusic, UMPI, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., Kobalt Music Publishing, IMPEL, UMPG Publishing, SODRAC, LatinAutor - SonyATV, LatinAutor - Warner Chappell, Abramus Digital, Reservoir Media (Publishing), SOLAR Music Rights Management, PEDL, Warner Chappell, AMRA, CMRRA, and 15 Music Rights Societies
Song
Animal
Artist
Ke$ha
Licensed to YouTube by
SME (on behalf of RCA Records Label); CMRRA, Kobalt Music Publishing, EMI Music Publishing, Sony ATV Publishing, LatinAutor - SonyATV, SOLAR Music Rights Management, LatinAutor, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, AMRA, UMPI, UMPG Publishing, and 15 Music Rights Societies
Song
We R Who We R
Artist
Ke$ha
Album
Decibel
Licensed to YouTube by
(on behalf of Rodeo Media); AMRA, Sony ATV Publishing, Global Music Rights LLC, Abramus Digital, Kobalt Music Publishing, Downtown Music Publishing, LatinAutor, UMPI, and 19 Music Rights Societies
Song
Blow
Artist
Ke$ha
Licensed to YouTube by
SME; LatinAutor, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, AMRA, UMPG Publishing, Global Music Rights LLC, Kobalt Music Publishing, Sony ATV Publishing, ASCAP, UMPI, Downtown Music Publishing, LatinAutor - UMPG, and 23 Music Rights Societies
Song
HiiiPower
Artist
Kendrick Lamar
Album
Section.80
Licensed to YouTube by
EMPIRE (on behalf of Top Dawg Entertainment / Section.80); UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor - Warner Chappell, UMPI, CMRRA, Warner Chappell, PEDL, LatinAutor - UMPG, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., UMPG Publishing, ASCAP, and 10 Music Rights Societies
Song
The Watchers Prod By B.o.B
Artist
B.o.B.
Album
No Genre
Licensed to YouTube by
Foundation Media, LLC, and 2 Music Rights Societies
JOIN ME AND SUBSCRIBE BELOW!
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI4WhuZ3LGfEKULg5ItF79A?view_as=subscriber
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/C0NDcuxnq7DS/
Get your 2 week supply of food! ORDER NOW!
https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/rs-repdig-ppw-the-phoenix-enigma?rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&;subid=the.phoenix.enigma
FAIR USE COPYRIGHT NOTICE
“NOTWITHSTANDING THE PROVISIONS OF SECTIONS 106 AND 106A, THE FAIR USE OF A COPYRIGHTED WORK, INCLUDING SUCH USE BY REPRODUCTION IN COPIES OR PHONORECORDS OR BY ANY OTHER MEANS SPECIFIED BY THAT SECTION, FOR PURPOSES SUCH AS CRITICISM, COMMENT, NEWS REPORTING, TEACHING (INCLUDING MULTIPLE COPIES FOR CLASSROOM USE), SCHOLARSHIP, OR RESEARCH, IS NOT AN INFRINGEMENT OF COPYRIGHT.”
THIS VIDEO AND OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL IN GENERAL MAY CONTAIN CERTAIN COPYRIGHTED WORKS THAT WERE NOT SPECIFICALLY AUTHORIZED TO BE USED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDER(S), BUT WHICH WE BELIEVE IN GOOD FAITH ARE PROTECTED BY FEDERAL LAW AND THE FAIR USE DOCTRINE FOR ONE OR MORE OF THE REASONS NOTED ABOVE.
IF YOU HAVE ANY SPECIFIC CONCERNS ABOUT THIS VIDEO OR OUR POSITION ON THE FAIR USE DEFENSE, PLEASE CONTACT ME SO WE CAN DISCUSS AMICABLY. THANK YOU.
Music in this video
Learn more
Song
Spawn - Brand X Trailer Music
Artist
Brand X Music
Album
Vol 09
Licensed to YouTube by
Audiomachine (on behalf of Brand X Trailer Music (Brand X Music)); BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., and 18 Music Rights Societies
Song
An Epic Age
Artist
Imperativa
Album
Trailerhead
Licensed to YouTube by
HAAWK for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Imperativa Records); ASCAP, LatinAutor, UMPI, HAAWK Publishing, and 20 Music Rights Societies
Song
LastStand
Artist
Music Candy
Album
The Big Screen MC8144
Licensed to YouTube by
HAAWK for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Music Candy); HAAWK Publishing, AdShare (Publishing), and 4 Music Rights Societies
Song
IDK
Artist
Lil Wayne
Licensed to YouTube by
Create Music Group, Inc.; UMPG Publishing, and 6 Music Rights Societies
Song
Run the World (Girls) (Homecoming Live)
Artist
Beyoncé
Licensed to YouTube by
SME (on behalf of Columbia); LatinAutor, Sony ATV Publishing, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, BMG Rights Management (US), LLC, EMI Music Publishing, LatinAutor - PeerMusic, UMPI, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., Kobalt Music Publishing, IMPEL, UMPG Publishing, SODRAC, LatinAutor - SonyATV, LatinAutor - Warner Chappell, Abramus Digital, Reservoir Media (Publishing), SOLAR Music Rights Management, PEDL, Warner Chappell, AMRA, CMRRA, and 15 Music Rights Societies
Song
Animal
Artist
Ke$ha
Licensed to YouTube by
SME (on behalf of RCA Records Label); CMRRA, Kobalt Music Publishing, EMI Music Publishing, Sony ATV Publishing, LatinAutor - SonyATV, SOLAR Music Rights Management, LatinAutor, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, AMRA, UMPI, UMPG Publishing, and 15 Music Rights Societies
Song
We R Who We R
Artist
Ke$ha
Album
Decibel
Licensed to YouTube by
(on behalf of Rodeo Media); AMRA, Sony ATV Publishing, Global Music Rights LLC, Abramus Digital, Kobalt Music Publishing, Downtown Music Publishing, LatinAutor, UMPI, and 19 Music Rights Societies
Song
Blow
Artist
Ke$ha
Licensed to YouTube by
SME; LatinAutor, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, AMRA, UMPG Publishing, Global Music Rights LLC, Kobalt Music Publishing, Sony ATV Publishing, ASCAP, UMPI, Downtown Music Publishing, LatinAutor - UMPG, and 23 Music Rights Societies
Song
HiiiPower
Artist
Kendrick Lamar
Album
Section.80
Licensed to YouTube by
EMPIRE (on behalf of Top Dawg Entertainment / Section.80); UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor - Warner Chappell, UMPI, CMRRA, Warner Chappell, PEDL, LatinAutor - UMPG, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., UMPG Publishing, ASCAP, and 10 Music Rights Societies
Song
The Watchers Prod By B.o.B
Artist
B.o.B.
Album
No Genre
Licensed to YouTube by
Foundation Media, LLC, and 2 Music Rights Societies
Keywords
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