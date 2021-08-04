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Employer and School Mandated Vaxx - NOT LEGAL - Attorney Says "Hold The Line" Stew Peters
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1081 views • August 04, 2021
Ali Shultz, JD is an attorney and humanitarian advocate fighting tyranny with boots on the ground! Shultz joined Stew Peters to encourage Americans to HOLD THE LINE!
Universities and employers sending letters and emails mandating vaccines hold no weight!
https://rumble.com/vkotev-employer-school-mandated-vaxx-not-legal-attorney-says-hold-the-line.html
www.StewPeters.tv
Universities and employers sending letters and emails mandating vaccines hold no weight!
https://rumble.com/vkotev-employer-school-mandated-vaxx-not-legal-attorney-says-hold-the-line.html
www.StewPeters.tv
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