(MIAC #160​) As Awareness of the Grand Solar Minimum Grows What’s Next for Society

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https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac223-grand-solar-minimum-a-lead-in-to-larger-cycles
ADAPT 2030 (David DuByne) discusses distractions in the media for increasing food prices and societal changes as our Earth shifts to a cooler climate as the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum intensifies, a 400-year cycle in our Sun which will affect crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is a timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023.
•Economists now transitioning to the Grand Solar Minimum effects on our society (Harry Dent, Gerald Celente, Martin Armstrong)
•Preparing for prolonged food shortages what would you buy first and how would you behave with your finances first?
•What happens when 200 million people globally sell all of their stocks, and withdraw money from the banks
•Pull back in winter spending as natural gas prices double
•GSF Model Northern Hemisphere Extreme cold Jan, Feb, March forecast 2019
•So much snow that the 2018 ski season started a month early in the Alps
•Sheep and goat herders trapped by snow storms flocks buried in North Africa
•Heavier Grand Solar Minimum cycle of 3600 year or 2000 duration beginning
•Transition into the Little Ice Age happened slower than the changes we are seeing entering the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum
•Galactic Cross the 11,500 year event
•New cold hardiness zone starts in Canada
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