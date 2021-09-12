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Geschiedenis, maar dan anders . GERMAN / NL
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74 views • September 12, 2021
De Heersers en hun Geheime Tekenen van Wereldoverheersing
2020 - Trainingsfilm
Duitstalig /Nederlands ondertiteld .
Deze video legt de geschiedenis uit van de Farao's,
waaruit de Tempeliers, de Adel en de Vrijmetselaars
zijn voortgekomen.
In het tweede deel van de video worden hun geheime symbolen
besproken die zij gebruikten om te communiceren.
De informatie is voornamelijk gebaseerd op analyses
van historicus Sean Hross.
2020 - Trainingsfilm
Duitstalig /Nederlands ondertiteld .
Deze video legt de geschiedenis uit van de Farao's,
waaruit de Tempeliers, de Adel en de Vrijmetselaars
zijn voortgekomen.
In het tweede deel van de video worden hun geheime symbolen
besproken die zij gebruikten om te communiceren.
De informatie is voornamelijk gebaseerd op analyses
van historicus Sean Hross.
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