🔥🔥Selection 2024! May The Odds Be EVER In Our Favor. With Special Guest David Knight!! 🔥🔥

What more is there to say about this pageantry?



In the era of ‘lesser of two evils’ elections, it kinda feels like we’re voting between a heart attack and a stroke. Couple that with the frenetic babble of pundits and political operatives drunk with the prospect of proximity to power and it’s all a bit much.



So today’s letter features thinkers much greater than I, who knew EXACTLY how this game is played.



“There is nothing new under the sun” King Solomon, Ecclesiastes



“The argument that the two parties should represent opposed ideals and policies... is a foolish idea. Instead, the two parties should be almost identical, so that the American people can throw the rascals out at any election without leading to any profound or extensive shifts in policy.” Carroll Quigley, Tragedy & Hope



“We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of. This is a logical result of the way in which our democratic society is organized. In almost every act of our daily lives, whether in the sphere of politics or business, in our social conduct or our ethical thinking, we are dominated by the relatively small number of persons”

Edward Bernays, Propaganda



“The devil always sends errors into the world in pairs--pairs of opposites. And he always encourages us to spend a lot of time thinking which is the worse. You see why, of course? He relies on your extra dislike of the one error to draw you gradually into the opposite one.” C.S. Lewis, Mere Christianity



Today’s show will feature David Knight, a new friend of the SJ Show and a very important voice of clarity in our current political circus.



Shannon’s Top Headlines - Tuesday, November 5



Healthcare Workers Reject COVID, Flu Shots Amid ‘Tremendous Erosion of Trust’ in Health Agencies

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/healthcare-workers-reject-covid-flu-shots-health-agencies/



MASSIVE Legal Victory For COVID Vaccine Injured Brianne Dressen

https://x.com/tvheidihatch/status/1853556766912499743



Undecided Pennsylvania Voters Told Me What They Really Think About Harris and Trump

https://www.newsweek.com/undecided-pennsylvania-voters-told-me-what-they-really-think-about-harris-trump-opinion-1979615



Technocrats To The Left AND The Right

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/election-2024-technocrats-vs-technocrats/



SJ Show Notes



LEARN about stopping Amendments 3 & 4 in Florida HERE:

https://rumble.com/v5kfv9x-live-exclusive-w-gov-desantis-election-warning-soros-backed-ballot-amendmen.html



Learn about stopping Proposition 1 in New York HERE:

https://x.com/BretWeinstein/status/1853191609640223160



Sign the petition to urge Trump to address vaccine safety issues:

www.makeamericanhealthyagain.vote



