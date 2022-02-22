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NIGHT SHADOWS 02212022 -- ARE the RICH MEN getting their BIG EVENT after all?
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160 views • February 22, 2022
This show is a flash update as events in Ukraine have reached what appears to be the starting point for major war on that front and some ancient prophecies indicate that when Russia and USA go to war that Messiah will arrive. Inside reports indicate major war is now underway as Ukraine attacks the breakaway states and Russia has agreed to recognize them as independent Russian "states" paving the way for Russia to get deeply involved in their defense. Keep tuned as this can escalate to world war rapidly and more...
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
NIGHT SHADOWS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pD4uhhCg9wVsMsve3vSgg
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
PLEASE Subscribe to these last 2 just in case. Thank you!
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