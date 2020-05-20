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2020-05-20 - Dr. Sam Bailey - 8 Must-Know Tips About Vitamin D ☀
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182 views • February 23, 2021
Quoted from Sam's Youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey:
"
Is your Vitamin D level too low? Should you take Vitamin D supplements? What is the best Vitamin D dosage?
#vitamind #vitamindlevel #vitaminddosage
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Channel Sponsor LetsGetChecked: Why not get your Vitamin D level tested at home from a sponsor that supports the creation of my content. Use code "BAILEY20" at checkout and Get 20% off: https://trylgc.com/baileyvitamind
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
======================================================
Colecalciferol 1.25mg = 50 000 IU
Foods high in Vitamin D:
* Cod liver oil: 1 tablespoon contains 1,360 IU (34 mcg) or 227% of the RDA.
* Swordfish, cooked: 3 ounces (85 grams) contain 566 IU (14.2 mcg) or 94% of the RDA.
* Salmon, cooked: 3 ounces contain 447 IU (11.2 mcg) or 74.5% of the RDA.
* Canned tuna, drained: 3 ounces contain 154 IU (3.9 mcg) or 26% of the RDA.
* Beef liver, cooked: 3 ounces contain 42 IU (1.1 mcg) or 7% of the RDA.
* Egg yolks, large: 1 yolk contains 41 IU (1 mcg) or 7% of the RDA.
* Mushrooms, cooked: 1 cup contains 32.8 IU (0.8 mcg) or 5.5% of the RDA.
Vitamin D Deficiency Symptoms:
* Getting Sick or Infected Often
* Excessive fatigue and tiredness
* Bone pain and lower back pain
* Depression and low mood
* Poor wound healing following surgery, injury or infection
* Low bone mineral density
* Hair loss in women
Medical conditions that make it harder to absorb Vitamin D:
* Inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn's disease and Ulcerative colitis)
* Liver disease
* People who have had bariatric surgery
Want to see more videos about health? Let me know in the comments below.
Subscribe for new YouTube videos ▶https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey
ABOUT ME: I want to make it easier for people to fix common health problems. I work as a medical doctor in New Zealand.
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
"
"
Is your Vitamin D level too low? Should you take Vitamin D supplements? What is the best Vitamin D dosage?
#vitamind #vitamindlevel #vitaminddosage
========================================================================
Channel Sponsor LetsGetChecked: Why not get your Vitamin D level tested at home from a sponsor that supports the creation of my content. Use code "BAILEY20" at checkout and Get 20% off: https://trylgc.com/baileyvitamind
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
======================================================
Colecalciferol 1.25mg = 50 000 IU
Foods high in Vitamin D:
* Cod liver oil: 1 tablespoon contains 1,360 IU (34 mcg) or 227% of the RDA.
* Swordfish, cooked: 3 ounces (85 grams) contain 566 IU (14.2 mcg) or 94% of the RDA.
* Salmon, cooked: 3 ounces contain 447 IU (11.2 mcg) or 74.5% of the RDA.
* Canned tuna, drained: 3 ounces contain 154 IU (3.9 mcg) or 26% of the RDA.
* Beef liver, cooked: 3 ounces contain 42 IU (1.1 mcg) or 7% of the RDA.
* Egg yolks, large: 1 yolk contains 41 IU (1 mcg) or 7% of the RDA.
* Mushrooms, cooked: 1 cup contains 32.8 IU (0.8 mcg) or 5.5% of the RDA.
Vitamin D Deficiency Symptoms:
* Getting Sick or Infected Often
* Excessive fatigue and tiredness
* Bone pain and lower back pain
* Depression and low mood
* Poor wound healing following surgery, injury or infection
* Low bone mineral density
* Hair loss in women
Medical conditions that make it harder to absorb Vitamin D:
* Inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn's disease and Ulcerative colitis)
* Liver disease
* People who have had bariatric surgery
Want to see more videos about health? Let me know in the comments below.
Subscribe for new YouTube videos ▶https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey
ABOUT ME: I want to make it easier for people to fix common health problems. I work as a medical doctor in New Zealand.
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
"
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