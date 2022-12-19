Jingle Bell Brews For 2022 #3: Anchor Brewing's Our Special Ale 3.0/5

This is very different from the usual Christmas Ale. Amaro is the adjunct which is an Italian digestif ( after dinner liqueur). I've never had it before so I cannot tell you if it is tasty but it didn't work for me in this brew.Running 7.2% for the ABV, sob 20's for the IBUs and a best guessed 63 for the SRM it is a different experience but not something I'd look for again.
Thanks for coming by and spending some time with the doggos and I.
Big 3 folks
Skal
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.