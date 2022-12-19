Create New Account
Jingle Bell Brews For 2022 #3: Anchor Brewing's Our Special Ale 3.0/5
Beer and Gear
Published 18 hours ago

This is very different from the usual Christmas Ale. Amaro is the adjunct which is an Italian digestif ( after dinner liqueur). I've never had it before so I cannot tell you if it is tasty but it didn't work for me in this brew.Running 7.2% for the ABV, sob 20's for the IBUs and a best guessed 63 for the SRM it is a different experience but not something I'd look for again.

Thanks for coming by and spending some time with the doggos and I.

Big 3 folks

Skal

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

