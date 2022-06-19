Democrats Make Fools of Themselves With Theatrical Stalin Hearings | Dr. Mark Sherwood | By Force or with Freedom

Last Thursday the Pelosi Witch Hunt to destroy Trump and American dissidents began. Since the hearings more of the same has occurred and shown the diabolical plans of the left to desperately thwart a #RedWave. Much has been revealed including the backstabbing by conservative pundits like Sean Hannity.





Pride Month has become a political fiasco for the left and its degradation of America with drag shows and sexual deviancy in front of children. Calls for prosecution of parents attending these are becoming more prevalent





Dr. Mark Sherwood returns on Hope, Health, and Freedom. It's close to the June 28th Oklahoma primary. The race is tight. Governor Stitt is in trouble. What is happening there in the state north of Texas?





We celebrate Flag Day.





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