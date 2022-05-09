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People Are Changing Jobs for These Reasons #shorts
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101 views • May 09, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/LsRS2BDdBf8
What really prompted The Great Resignation?
Greame Cowan, the host of The Caring CEO, works with leaders to help them build resilient teams and team them how to deal with workplace fatigue, stress, and lack of motivation. In this video, he shares some insight as to why people have been changing jobs recently even though we are in the midst of a pandemic.
Everyone has considered quitting and actually resigned to pursue a new job elsewhere at some point in their life. However, it has never happened simultaneously before.
Greame explains that all the research conducted regarding The Great Resignation confirm that the workplace shift, wherein employees went from working on-site to remote, is a MAJOR factor in the event. 👀
Are you team on-site or team remote? Let us know in the comments!
https://www.youtube.com/embed/LsRS2BDdBf8
What really prompted The Great Resignation?
Greame Cowan, the host of The Caring CEO, works with leaders to help them build resilient teams and team them how to deal with workplace fatigue, stress, and lack of motivation. In this video, he shares some insight as to why people have been changing jobs recently even though we are in the midst of a pandemic.
Everyone has considered quitting and actually resigned to pursue a new job elsewhere at some point in their life. However, it has never happened simultaneously before.
Greame explains that all the research conducted regarding The Great Resignation confirm that the workplace shift, wherein employees went from working on-site to remote, is a MAJOR factor in the event. 👀
Are you team on-site or team remote? Let us know in the comments!
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