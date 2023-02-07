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Cannabis Jimmy features Mike Adams talking about what happens-EMP- when the Chinese blow up one of these balloons from 60,000 to 80,000 ft. Say goodbye to your electronics . Everything shuts down.
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0 view • February 07, 2023
Tme to take action against these Chinese communists that want to take over our Country
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