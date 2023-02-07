Cannabis Jimmy features Mike Adams talking about what happens-EMP- when the Chinese blow up one of these balloons from 60,000 to 80,000 ft. Say goodbye to your electronics . Everything shuts down.
32 views
Tme to take action against these Chinese communists that want to take over our Country
Keywords
cabalnuclearballoons
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos