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1/27/18 #LIGHT: Q Assures Dark Days Ending! #FS1649 FBI Slush Fund
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98 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
1/27/18 With Melania Trump banning the flu shot from the White House and Q Announcing "Where there was darkness, there will be LIGHT", we have #HEALTHY revelations to look forward to this coming week. Today, Hannity tweeted #FormSubmission1649, referring to the FBI slush fund used for undisclosed projects. _ asks us to follow the Executive Order trail into what the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), acting on behalf of the Secretary of the Treasury, has achieved by paying attention to who is resigning across multiple business and political platforms. Additionally, we get into the Carbon 60/Liver health connection.
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We are changing the world Freedom Lovers! You Are FREE!!
1/27/18 With Melania Trump banning the flu shot from the White House and Q Announcing "Where there was darkness, there will be LIGHT", we have #HEALTHY revelations to look forward to this coming week. Today, Hannity tweeted #FormSubmission1649, referring to the FBI slush fund used for undisclosed projects. _ asks us to follow the Executive Order trail into what the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), acting on behalf of the Secretary of the Treasury, has achieved by paying attention to who is resigning across multiple business and political platforms. Additionally, we get into the Carbon 60/Liver health connection.
Thank you for your ongoing support of You Are Free TV! Your positive comments, information drops, conversations, prayers and donations are ALL enormously appreciated!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
We are changing the world Freedom Lovers! You Are FREE!!
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