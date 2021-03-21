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#AlexJonesShow HR2: Great Reset Goes Off The Rails As Humanity Awakens To Global Tyranny
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60 views • March 21, 2021
The Alex Jones Show Saturday Broadcast (Hour 2) - Commercial Free - 3-20-21
EMERGENCY SATURDAY BROADCAST! Great Reset Goes Off The Rails As Humanity Awakens To Global Tyranny
The globalists' accelerated plot to wipe out human rights in the name of the China Virus has resulted in an epic worldwide backlash
The globalists' accelerated plot to wipe out human rights in the name of stopping the China Virus has resulted in an epic worldwide backlash
The elites are panicking as their puppet Joe Biden's credibility on the world stage collapses following his series of policy disasters and gaffes
Alex Jones breaks down how the globalists’ New World Order blueprint called the Great Reset is in dire jeopardy as humanity around the globe is waking up to the medical tyranny imposed upon them for over a year as their traditionally reliable systems of control like the media and the political class struggle to maintain the prescribed pro-lockdown narrative.
Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already awoke to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this becomes an echo chamber.
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EMERGENCY SATURDAY BROADCAST! Great Reset Goes Off The Rails As Humanity Awakens To Global Tyranny
The globalists' accelerated plot to wipe out human rights in the name of the China Virus has resulted in an epic worldwide backlash
The globalists' accelerated plot to wipe out human rights in the name of stopping the China Virus has resulted in an epic worldwide backlash
The elites are panicking as their puppet Joe Biden's credibility on the world stage collapses following his series of policy disasters and gaffes
Alex Jones breaks down how the globalists’ New World Order blueprint called the Great Reset is in dire jeopardy as humanity around the globe is waking up to the medical tyranny imposed upon them for over a year as their traditionally reliable systems of control like the media and the political class struggle to maintain the prescribed pro-lockdown narrative.
Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already awoke to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this becomes an echo chamber.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all truth on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see truth on these banned platforms please consider subscribing so you can help fight the good fight.
• If you can. please donate to:
• Cash App - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• Bitcoin - 1DDZeUG2As6t9V8b9JLJDLefddJffiJbKW
• PayPal - https://bit.ly/36Uyuhf
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
📡◄ Follow Me ►📡
All the platforms and donation links are accessible using the URL below:
• https://linktr.ee/TheResistance1776
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