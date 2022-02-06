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Discerning The Gods By Thier Behavior Ex 18:11 | Yitro
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1 view • February 06, 2022
What can we learn in this portion regarding behaviors? We find that the One true God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob has a particular way the He likes to make Himself and His Presence know. When we learn how to see Him by what to look for them observing His active role in our lives becomes more dis-ambiguous. We also take a look at the other portions as well seeing and linking them together.
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