⁣Attempted kidnapping caught on camera! [1,260 Per Day Are Not]Know how often this happens without your notice?1,260 Per Day in USAVideo Source: (Sorry i have no details)𝖂𝖆𝖐𝖎𝖓𝖌 𝖚𝖕 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖘𝖊𝖘 𝖎𝖓 𝖘𝖙𝖞𝖑𝖊✨https://t.me/destroythenwo/37089https://t.me/rebelsquad1https://t.me/goodpeoplelivehere/77192015 NCIC Missing Person and Unidentified Person StatisticsOne Missing Child Is One Too ManyThe lack of a common definition of “missing child,” and a common response to the issue, results in few reliable statistics on the scope of the problem around the world.Even with this challenge, we know that:In Australia, an estimated 20,000 children are reported missing every year.Australian Federal Police, National Coordination Centre.In Canada, an estimated 45,288 children are reported missing each year.Government of Canada, Canada’s Missing – 2015 Fast Fact Sheet.In Germany, an estimated 100,000 children are reported missing each year.Initiative Vermisste Kinder.In India, an estimated 96,000 children go missing each year.Bachpan Bachao Andolan, Missing Children of India.In Jamaica, an estimated 1,984 children were reporting missing in 2015.Jamaica’s Office of Children’s RegistryIn Russia, an estimated 45,000 children were reported missing in 2015.Interview with Pavel Astakhov MIA “Russia Today”, Apr. 4, 2016.In Spain, an estimated 20,000 children are reported missing every year.Spain Joins EU Hotline for Missing Children, Sep. 22, 2010.In the United Kingdom, an estimated 112,853 children are reported missing every year.National Crime Agency, UK Missing Persons Bureau.In the United States, an estimated 460,000 children are reported missing every year.Federal Bureau of Investigation, NCIC.