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Investigation: COVID positive results for people who were never given tests?
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22 views • August 09, 2020
Ben Swann, July 28, 2020
Hundreds of people across the United States have been complaining that they are receiving calls from clinics and medical offices claiming that they have confirmed positive for C0VlD but those people say they were never tested. Is this just an internet rumor or is it really happening? We're investigating.
Check out our new free speech platform https://ISE.Media
Ben Swann
https://www.facebook.com/watch/BenSwannRealityCheck/
https://truthinmedia.com/
Hundreds of people across the United States have been complaining that they are receiving calls from clinics and medical offices claiming that they have confirmed positive for C0VlD but those people say they were never tested. Is this just an internet rumor or is it really happening? We're investigating.
Check out our new free speech platform https://ISE.Media
Ben Swann
https://www.facebook.com/watch/BenSwannRealityCheck/
https://truthinmedia.com/
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