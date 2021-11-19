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Argument from Fine-Tuning
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12 views • November 19, 2021
This video discusses the argument from fine-tuning, which is a design argument for God's existence that emphasizes the cosmological constants found in nature and concludes that the best explanation for these constants is a powerful, intelligent cause outside of the universe.
My academic website:
https://bkylekeltz.com
Other links:
https://www.ses.edu
https://www.kingdomprep.org
My academic website:
https://bkylekeltz.com
Other links:
https://www.ses.edu
https://www.kingdomprep.org
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